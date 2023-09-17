Drew Barrymore and ‘The Talk’ pause show returns as writers and actors remain on strike



By Alli Rosenbloom and Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Drew Barrymore announced on Sunday that she will pause the premiere of her talk show after receiving backlash over her decision to resume production as more than 11,000 television and film writers remain on strike.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote in a statement posted to her verified Instagram page Sunday morning.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon,” she wrote.

A spokesperson for CBS, the home network of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” told CNN in a statement on Sunday, “We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her.”

Other daytime talk shows airing new episodes include “The View,” “Tamron Hall” and “Live with Kelly and Mark,” but CBS’ daytime talk show “The Talk” has also paused its return, another CBS spokesperson said in a statement Sunday.

“‘The Talk’ is pausing its season premiere scheduled for September 18. We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date,” the statement said.

Barrymore’s statement comes after a turbulent week for the actress and TV host, who faced criticism from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) after defending her decision to resume production without WGA writers amidst the ongoing dual strikes in Hollywood.

In a statement shared on Instagram earlier this month, Barrymore explained her position about bringing her show back. She referenced why she had previously chosen to “walk away” from hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards in May, saying, “it had direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with, which was studios, streamers, film, and television.”

“To be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show,” she wrote in her statement. “However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.”

The statement did little to halt the backlash and the WGA East announced it would be picketing her New York-based daytime talk show.

“The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers,” the guild posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time. “The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is in violation of WGA strike rules.”

Days later, Barrymore released an emotional video in which she apologized “to writers” and “to unions,” and said she takes “full responsibility for my actions,” but the video was widely mocked on social media and later deleted.

“I know there’s just nothing I can do that will make this okay for those this is not okay with. I fully accept that,” she had said in the video, going on to call the situation “complex” and that it was never her intention “to upset or hurt anyone.”

“It’s not who I am,” she said, appearing to get emotional. “I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them.”

The WGA went on strike in May after its members were unable to negotiate a deal on a new contract with the studios and streamers. In July, SAG-AFTRA, the union representing 160,000 actors and performers, followed suit.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” was set to return on Monday.

