Billy Miller, former ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘General Hospital’ star, dead at 43

(CNN) — Actor and producer Billy Miller, best known for playing Billy Abbott in long-running US television soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” has died at age 43.

Miller’s manager confirmed the news of Miller’s death in a statement to Variety on Sunday. “The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” it reads.

Miller won three Daytime Emmy awards – two for Outstanding Supporting Actor and one for Outstanding Lead Actor – for his role in “The Young and the Restless.” He appeared on the show from 2008 to 2014, and then appeared in “General Hospital” from 2014 to 2019.

He also appeared in the 2014 movie “American Sniper” and TV series “Ray Donovan” and “Suits.”

Most recently, Miller had roles in “NCIS” and “The Rookie.”

Born William John Miller in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on September 17, 1979, Miller died in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

