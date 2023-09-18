‘Yellowstone’ comes to network TV for the first time

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — For those who haven’t watched “Yellowstone” yet, it’s now started airing on CBS.

Paramount has made the drama series available on network television for the first time before the conclusion of the show’s final season. Previously, “Yellowstone” was only available first on Paramount+ and then Peacock, where all five seasons are available to stream.

The series, starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a Montana ranch family, is set to end with the second half of Season 5. “Yellowstone” has two spinoff series and a sequel is in the works, but production is paused due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

The spinoffs, “1883,” starring Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw, streams on on Paramount+, as does “1923,” starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

The first episode of “Yellowstone,” titled “Daybreak,” aired on CBS on Sunday. Season 1 continues airing Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

