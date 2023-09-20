Demi Lovato says she feels ‘most confident’ during sex

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Demi Lovato released a single in 2015 titled “Confident,” and now the singer is talking about what most makes them feel that way.

Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, appeared on a recently released two-part episode of the “LadyGang” podcast and got personal.

“I feel the most confident when I’m having sex,” they said. “”Cause you’re so present that you’re not thinking about what is actually like…what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day. Or at least that’s how it is for me. It’s not that way for everybody.”

Lovato’s new album “Revamped” reworks some of her songs as rock tunes.

Doing the new versions has been challenging, Lovato said.

“I want it to be perfect so bad,” they said. “I’ve always been a perfectionist.”

When asked if they had ever felt not confident while performing “Confident,” Lovato responded by saying, “Totally. I’m so human when it comes to that.”

“I’ve been very open about my struggles like having dealt with an eating disorder in the past,” Lovato said. “Being onstage when you’re having a bad body image day is the worst feeling.”

The hosts of the podcast made Lovato laugh when they revealed they have used a sound alike version of the song “Confident” for their podcast because they couldn’t afford to option her actual song.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.