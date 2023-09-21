Emma Roberts apologized to Angelica Ross after allegedly misgendering her

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Angelica Ross has thanked Emma Roberts after Ross initially accused Roberts of misgendering her.

“Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally,” the “Pose” actress shared Wednesday on X (formerly known as Twitter) “I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.”

Ross, who is transgender, had earlier alleged during an Instagram Live and circulated on other platforms that while talking to Roberts during filming of “American Horror Story: 1984,” Roberts made a transphobic remark.

According to Ross, when the director told them “Okay, ladies, you know, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work,” Roberts allegedly responded, “Don’t you mean lady?”

After the account started going viral, Ross took to social media with a message for those she said were threatening Roberts.

“Let me make something absolutely clear. I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable,” she tweeted. “Now THATs funny.”

And it sounds as if Ross may have more to say.

“I’m glad I don’t have to explain what’s really going on to those who get it & matter,” she tweeted Wednesday. “Folks just taking pieces and running with it and not understanding the through line. Been trying to give you digestible pieces. But I’ve been offered the space to go into more detail soon.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for both Roberts and FX, which airs the “American Horror Story” franchise, for comment.

