Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo is ‘open’ to dating again

(CNN) — Kelly Rizzo is grateful for the time she shared with her late husband Bob Saget and taking small steps to find joy again.

The “Full House” star was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Florida in 2022. He was 65. Police determined there was no foul play involved and a coroner later ruled that Saget had died from head trauma.

Rizzo talked to Extra about where she is in her grieving process.

“I’m still just coming from a place of gratitude. Just being so grateful for the time I had with Bob,” she said. “When he left a mark on this world like he did and left an incredible legacy that’s really all you can hope for out of life and he accomplished that and he did that.”

The food blogger said she has experienced survivor’s guilt.

“You feel guilty if you have happy moments or if you’re not feeling sad all the time,” she explained.

“Now that enough time has passed, even his girls are always like… ‘That’s silly. Heavenly Bob wants you to be happy.’ Earthly Bob would’ve been like… ‘Not too happy,’” Rizzo said.

As for going out on a date should she be asked, Rizzo said “I’m open to it, yes.”

Saget and Rizzo were married for three years at the time of his death.

