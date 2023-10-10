Gwyneth Paltrow jokes about using her Oscar statue as a doorstop

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Gwyneth Paltrow had some fun with Vogue when they came to visit her home in the Hamptons.

During the magazine’s “73 Questions” segment, the Academy Award winning actress gave the publication a tour of her garden at her house in the tony area of Long Island.

As the camera followed Paltrow from the garden to her deck, interviewer Joe Sabia noticed her Oscar statue propping open her gate.

“And what a beautiful Academy Award,” he can be heard saying to Paltrow.

“My doorstop,” she jokes. “It works perfectly!”

Paltrow won her Oscar for best actress in 1999 for her performance in “Shakespeare In Love.” She previously said in a 2005 interview that she kept the statue “tucked away at the back of the bookshelf in my bedroom because it weirds me out.”

“For weeks after I won I kept it in storage… I won’t even put it on the mantelpiece, the thing freaks me out,” she said at the time. “For some reason, I haven’t been able to feel really good about it. I just feel sort of embarrassed and it brings up weird, traumatic feelings. It’s associated with a tough time in my life.”

The New York Times noted in an article published in September that the Goop founder jogged into an adjoining room in her Hampton’s home to retrieve the statue.

