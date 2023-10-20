Why Ryan Reynolds won’t be dressed as Deadpool this Halloween

(CNN) — Boooooo to not seeing our favorite stars trick or treat us by dressing as Marvel characters or Ken and Barbie.

SAG-AFTRA, actors union currently on strike, has some guidance for its members regarding what they should or should not be wearing to any Halloween festivities.

The “strike-friendly tips and tricks” include not posting photos “of costumes inspired by struck content to social media” and choosing “costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures” like ghosts, zombies and spiders.

If members really must dress up as an entertainment character, the union’s guidance is to play it safe by portraying one from an animated series or film.

As should have been expected, the rules sparked reaction from some members of the guild.

“This Is Us” star Mandy Moore sounded ready to scream over it.

“Is this a joke? Come on SAG-AFTRA,” Moore wrote in her Instagram stories with an article about the costumer guidance. “This is what’s important? We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf.”

Speaking of screaming, Ryan Reynolds has suggestion for that.

“I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8 year old all night,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “She’s not in the union but she needs to learn.”

Our advice to Hollywood? Just go the direction of the rest of the world and dress up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.