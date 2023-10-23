‘Crossroads’ sequel? Director on whether Britney Spears will revisit role

(CNN) — “Crossroads” starring Britney Spears is returning to theaters in celebration of the release of her new memoir “The Woman in Me,” but is a sequel also coming?

Tamra Davis, who directed the 2002 film, expressed interest in returning to the story in an interview with EW.

“I’m currently working with Van Toffler, who was the producer on [“Crossroads”], and he’s [mentioned it]. I think he’s been talking to Britney about it, with her management,” Davis said of a possible sequel. “Britney, I don’t think she really wants to act so much, but I know Ann spoke to Shonda [Rhimes] about something, and Shonda had an idea, so who knows if that will have life.”

Davis added, “fingers crossed that Shonda’s involved because she’s just so brilliant.”

“You could see on her first feature film what an incredible voice she had and her understanding of female characters,” Davis said. “We were all girls behind the camera telling this story about girls in front of the camera. It was such an important voice at that time.”

The film is centered on Lucy, played by Spears, who goes on a cross-country trip with some of her childhood friends in order to reconnect with her mother, played by Kim Cattrall.

Fans have long wanted the film to hit streaming services and Davis has also been advocating fir it.

“Then I got a call a month ago: ‘Hey, they’re doing a color mix. They need you to be there to approve it.’ Sony called me because Britney called and got it picked up again because she wanted it to help launch her book,” Davis said. “One phone call from Britney and it’s available! I think that’s what they’re going to work on now, is getting a streaming deal. I’m sure we will. They’re dealing with offers now.”

“The Woman in Me” is out Oct. 24.

