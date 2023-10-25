Lil Wayne joins major league Pickleball team as investor and adviser

Lil Wayne is expanding his connection to the world of sports.

The Grammy-award winning rapper has joined the Texas Ranchers Pickleball team as part owner and as a strategic adviser.

“Pickleball is the moment and I’m excited to be part of the Texas Ranchers ownership group,” Lil Wayne said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed watching and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join this team of owners.”

The Texas Ranchers are one of the eight founding Major League Pickleball (MLP) teams in the US.

Their ownership group includes singer-songwriter and rapper The Kid LAROI; sports commentator and former NFL athlete Emmanuel Acho; and LA Clippers owner and CEO of Verbena Road Holdings Dennis Wong.

“In his role as strategic advisor, Lil Wayne will provide direction for the brand to help drive national and local fandom to the sport, further strengthening the Texas Ranchers position as America’s Pickleball Team,” according to a press release. “He will also support creative ideation and the development of future apparel collaborations, and work with the team to build pickleball courts in underserved areas.”

Pickleball is a paddle sports game that has quickly gained popularity.

The artist is no stranger to the world of sports.

In addition to his Young Money APAA Sports agency, Lil Wayne has performed on ESPN’s ESPY Awards, did the intro music for Skip Bayless’ Fox Sports 1 series “Undisputed” in August and was announced as a contributor to that show.

