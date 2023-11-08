CMA Awards 2023: How to watch and who’s nominated

(CNN) — The 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night.

Hardy and Lainey Wilson were among the early winners announced on “Good Morning America,” earning trophies for Musical Event of the Year, “wait in the truck,” which also won for CMA Music Video of the Year, directed by Justin Clough.

Lainey Wilson leads with nine nominations, Jelly Roll has five, followed by Luke Combs and Hardy with four. Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Joey Moi, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Derek Wells who each have three.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are returning as hosts. Scheduled performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and Dan + Shay.

The show will air internationally and will be available for streaming on ABC Instant Access and the next day on Hulu.

The list of this year’s nominations are as follows:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Producers: John Osborne, John Peets

Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery

Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Fast Car”

Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck”

Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know”

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange”

Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck”

Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Producer: Dann Huff

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde

Director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Director: Running Bear

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.