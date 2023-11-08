Gwyneth Paltrow says Robert Downey Jr. can convince her to return to the screen

(CNN) — Gwyneth Paltrow has been on a bit of an acting hiatus, but she has a former costar who may be able to lure her back to set.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” this week, Paltrow revealed who that would be.

“Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job,” Paltrow said. “But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back. You know, to some degree.”

The pair have starred together in the “Iron Man” franchise and other Marvel films, with Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Paltrow as Pepper Potts.

Paltrow’s current professional focus is on her lifestyle and wellness brand, Goop, which has grown beyond her expectations.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work and perseverance, but you know, I do it with so much love, and so I’m glad to see that we’ve been able to build year over year,” she said of her company. “It’s thrilling.”

Paltrow last appeared on screen in the Netflix political comedy series “The Politician,” which ran from 2019 to 2020.

