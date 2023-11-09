Beyoncé drops new worldwide trailer for ‘Renaissance’ film

(CNN) — The “Renaissance” is not over.

That’s according to Beyoncé, who on Thursday dropped a new trailer for her forthcoming “Renaissance” concert film.

The Queen talks about some challenges in the trailer.

“In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough,” she says. “To balance motherhood and being on this stage. It just reminds me of who I really am.”

The trailer takes viewers behind the scenes of her sold out 57-show“Renaissance” tour across Europe and the US.

“RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” a caption for the trailer reads. “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Audiences have wanted “visuals” ever since the “Renaissance” album dropped in July 2022. The superstar singer can be heard letting her fans know she is delivering on that request.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” hits theaters Dec. 1.

