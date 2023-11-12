Taylor Swift changes lyrics to ‘Karma’ in nod to ‘guy on the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

(CNN) — Taylor Swift winked at her romance with Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce during her “Eras Tour” concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday when she changed the lyrics to a line in her hit song “Karma,” and Kelce was in the audience to catch it.

According to a video posted to TikTok from the show, Swift sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” changing the word originally written as “screen” to “Chiefs.”

Kelce is on a break from playing with the Chiefs this week, and was seen in another video posted to X (formerly Twitter) reacting to the moment while watching the concert in a VIP tent with Swift’s dad, Scott Swift.

The two-time Super Bowl champ immediately smiled when he heard the “Anti-Hero” singer’s twist on her final song of the night, covering his face with his hands while the crowd cheered.

Another video posted to X caught Swift sealing the concert with a kiss when she ran up to greet Kelce at the side of the stage after the show.

In July, Kelce admitted on his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” that he tried to slip his phone number to Swift during one of her “Eras Tour” concerts via a friendship bracelet he made for her, sparking speculation about the pair’s romantic potential.

She has since attended four of his football games, and the pair were seen engaging in some G-rated PDA while out to dinner last month after making surprise cameos on “Saturday Night Live.”

Kelce and Swift were also seen holding hands while out to dinner on Friday in Buenos Aires, the same night she was forced to postpone an “Eras” show due to “unsafe” weather conditions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.