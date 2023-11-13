Chris Appleton files for divorce from ‘White Lotus’ star Lukas Gage

(CNN) — Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from “White Lotus” and “Euphoria” actor Lukas Gage after six months of marriage.

Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for divorce, according to the petition that was filed in Los Angeles on Monday and obtained by CNN.

The pair do not share any children together and executed a postnuptial agreement in May, according to the petition.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Appleton and Gage for comment.

The estranged couple wed in April in Las Vegas, with Appleton’s long-time client Kim Kardashian officiating the ceremony and country star Shania Twain serenading the then-newlyweds.

“We did it,” Appleton captioned an Instagram post announcing their nuptials in April. Gage posted the same series of photos at the time saying, “ring finger where the rock is,” nodding to the rock and roll ASL sign he displayed in the first picture.

The photos they posted showcased Gage and Appleton posing with Kardashian in front of the iconic wrought iron gates of Las Vegas’s Little White Chapel, and another photo showing Kardashian officiating the ceremony.

They also shared a video of Twain on a stage in a seemingly private performance singing her hit “You’re Still The One.”

Gage and Appleton first publicly confirmed their romance in March, making their red carpet debut during the Vanity Fair and TikTok Young Hollywood party.

