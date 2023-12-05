Joey King finds ‘Kissing Booth’ costar Jacob Elordi’s criticism of the franchise ‘unfortunate’

(CNN) — Joey King doesn’t agree with her “Kissing Booth” costar Jacob Elordi’s criticism of their Netflix franchise.

The actress responded to Variety recently about Elordi’s less than flattering words about the beloved teen rom-coms.

“I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way,” King said. “I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says.”

Elordi talked about the franchise to GQ in November.

“I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies,” he told the publication “Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”

Elordi said he took the role which helped to make him a star because he needed a job.

When the GQ writer pointed out that the gig could be a “‘one for them, one for me’ ethos that can be fairly commonplace in Hollywood,” Elordi said “That one’s a trap as well.”

“Because it can become 15 for them, none for you,” he said. “You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So it’s a fine dance. My ‘one for them,’ I’ve done it.”

His remarks didn’t go over well with some of his fellow “Kissing Booth” casemates.

Taylor Zakhar Perez also costarred in the franchise and told Variety, “I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience.”

“Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that,” he said. “I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what ‘Kissing Booth’ means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time. I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good.”

