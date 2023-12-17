America Ferrera’s ‘sisterhood’ lives on with co-stars Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn

(CNN) — America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel know the true meaning of the word sisterhood.

The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars reunited this weekend in New York City for a “Barbie” screening and Q&A event. Ferrera has drawn attention and praise for her powerful role in the film, which was released by Warner Bros. in July. (CNN, like Warner Bros., is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in ‘Barbie’ last night. I love these women with all my heart,” Ferrera wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Ferrera’s post showcased a video of the four women posing for photos and taking selfies with an audio clip from the 2005 film playing in the background.

“What a joy to come together in this way, in each other’s arms— the arms we’ve held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years— in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does, and is,” Tamblyn wrote on Instagram on Sunday in a sentimental post commemorating the reunion.

In 2020, Lively spoke about her special connection to her co-stars when she told People that Bledel, Ferrera and Tamblyn “are three women who I met when I was 16 years old and I’ve been lucky to call them my friends and mentors ever since.”

Lively, Ferrera, Tamblyn and Bledel starred in the coming-of-age dramedy and the 2008 sequel, which follows four 16-year-old best friends who share a magical pair of pants over one summer in an attempt to stay connected.

“When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it,” Tamblyn wrote at the end of her post Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.