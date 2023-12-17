Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig help Kate McKinnon spoof ABBA in hilarious ‘SNL’ sketch

CNN

(CNN) — Legendary “Saturday Night Live” alums Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph made a surprise appearance on the long-running sketch show’s Christmas episode to help Kate McKinnon make her hosting debut.

McKinnon, who left “SNL” in 2022 after appearing on the show for a decade, welcomed Rudolph and Wiig on stage during her monologue after telling the audience that “the best part about coming back here is definitely running into old friends.”

“We were just walking by,” Wiig joked before the trio closed out McKinnon’s monologue by linking arms and singing a sweet rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Later in the episode, Wiig and Rudolph kept the Christmas spirit alive when they appeared in a sketch framed as a retro paid TV advertisement that spoofed a fictional Christmas album by Swedish pop supergroup group ABBA.

Rudolph played ABBA-member Björn Ulvaeus and Wiig played Anni-Frid Lyngstad, with Bowen Yang as Benny Andersson and McKinnon as Agnetha Fältskog.

In the sketch, they performed classic ABBA songs with a Christmas twist, including a song sung in the style of “Mamma Mia” where they poked fun at the group’s signature style of singing while “standing close facing different directions.”

Rudolph and Wiig were also featured in another sketch, this one a music video where they, along McKinnon and various cast members, sang a folksy song called “Tampon Farm” about harvesting the feminine care product.

“SNL” returns in 2024 on January 20 with host Jacob Elordi and musical guest Reneé Rapp.

