Kirstie Alley’s children auctioning off some of her belongings

(CNN) — A year after her death, Kirstie Alley’s children are holding an auction of some of her items they have curated.

Alley’s kids, True and Lillie Parker, announced the event on Tuesday in a statement to People.

“Our mom collected so many fun and unique things over her incredible life,” they said. “We want to share some of them with others in the hopes of spreading her love of decorating.”

Alley, who was a trained interior designer, died in December 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 71.

According to People, the “Property from The Collection of The Late Kirstie Alley” sale will run from December 21 through January 7. Items will include “primarily Alley’s own household furnishings and salvage pieces gathered from her three homes in Maine and California and Clearwater, Florida.”

Alley was best known for her roles in films like “Look Who’s Talking” and television shows including “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet.”

