Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston catches fire Christmas morning

(CNN) — Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston’s Third Ward caught fire early Christmas morning.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes of arriving at the home at around 2 a.m. Monday, CNN affiliate KTRK reports.

While Beyoncé and her family no longer live in the house in the 2400 block of Rosedale Street, the location is considered an “iconic landmark” to fans of the musician, according to KTRK.

The current residents of the house were not injured in the fire, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, KTRK reported.

While the record-breaking Grammy winner is now a global superstar, she stays close to her roots in Houston. For example, during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, helped set up mobile Covid-19 testing sites in her hometown.

