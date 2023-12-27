Taylor Swift concert attendee in Rio died from heat exhaustion, forensics report shows

(CNN) — A leaked forensics report shows that the cause of death of a Taylor Swift fan at a concert in Rio de Janeiro last month was heat exhaustion.

Ana Clara Benevides Machado, a 23-year-old student, died just before a Swift concert on November 17 amid a record-breaking heat wave.

The forensics report details that Machado was exposed to extreme ambient heat that caused diffuse heat exposure, a process that can take from eight to 18 hours, according to the report. Eventually, she died of cardiorespiratory arrest.

The report was obtained by CNN Brasil. CNN cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the forensics report.

According to the report, Machado had not consumed any alcohol or drugs, and had no preexisting conditions.

On the day following Machado’s death, Time 4 Fun, the company organizing the event, issued a statement lamenting Machado’s death and saying she was assisted by paramedics onsite before being brought to the hospital, where she died an hour later.

Rio de Janeiro state police do not release medical information to the public, but a police spokesperson told CNN that event organizers will be called in for questioning as the investigation moves forward.

