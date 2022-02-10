Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin of hit K-drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ are getting married

Yoonjung Seo, CNN

South Korean celebrities Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced their engagement on Thursday via Instagram. The pair starred in the global hit show “Crash Landing on You,” which became one of the country’s most-watched drama series after airing on Korean television and Netflix in 2019.

In the show, Son played Yoon Se-ri, a fashionable heiress and businesswoman who unexpectedly drops into the life of Hyun’s character, Ri Jeong Hyeok, a conscientious North Korean military officer and son of a high-ranking official. After a fortuitous paragliding accident, the two meet on the North Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which divides the two Koreas, and eventually fall in love.

To the delight of the show’s fans, the chemistry carried into real life, and the couple are now set to tie the knot after they went public with their relationship in early 2021.

Son posted an image of a miniature ivory-white wedding dress to Instagram with the accompanying caption: “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one.” Without saying Hyun’s name, she wrote she had met someone to spend the rest of her life with. “Yes, it’s him… It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny?”

“Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future,” she added.

An hour later, Hyun posted a message via his agency, VAST Entertainment & Media.

“Jeong Hyeok and Se-ri, who worked together in a show, are about to take their first step together,” Hyun said in the Instagram post, referring to their characters’ names.

“Some might have guessed it already. Yes, I have made an important decision to get married, and am about to carefully step into the second phase of my life.

“She always makes me smile and I promised her that we’d spend time together in the days ahead,” he added, posting a close-up picture of the two holding hands and a handwritten version of what appeared in the accompanying caption.

Son’s agency, MS Team, confirmed the news of the pair’s engagement in a press statement.

“They will have a wedding ceremony this coming March in Seoul. As it is a difficult time for everyone due to the pandemic, and according to the will of the two actors, the event will be held privately,” the statement read.

Son and Hyun are among South Korea’s most popular actors and have international clout among luxury brands looking to break into lucrative Asian markets. Son has worked on campaigns for Italian fashion house Valentino, while Hyun was appointed brand ambassador for Swiss watch manufacturer Omega and Tom Ford Beauty.

Top image caption: Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin during a press conference of tvN drama “Crashing Landing on You” at the Four Seasons Hotel on December 09, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.

