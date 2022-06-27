Glastonbury makes a visually arresting return

Leah Dolan, CNN

Glastonbury, the world-famous art and music festival set within 900 acres of the British countryside, made a sensational return this weekend after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. Boasting the title of the largest green-field festival in the world, it has long been an important pillar of the UK’s art and culture scene. This year, Glastonbury celebrate its belated 50th anniversary (it turned 50 in 2020 while the live music industry was suffering travel restrictions, lockdowns and social distancing mandates) with performances by former Beatle Paul McCartney and disco luminary Diana Ross.

Scroll through to see some of the most dazzling moments from the five-day event.

