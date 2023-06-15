Netflix is opening a restaurant

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

(CNN) — Streaming giant Netflix is taking its content “from screen to table” with a new popup restaurant opening on June 30 in Los Angeles.

The eatery, Netflix Bites, will feature creations from chefs featured on shows available on the streaming service including “Chef’s Table,” “Iron Chef,” “Is It Cake?” and “Drink Masters.”

Michelin-starred chefs Dominque Crenn and Curtis Stone are among the chefs participating. East-West fusion master Ming Tsai and baker Nadiya Hussain are also in the line-up for the limited-time pop-up.

“Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome,” Stone said in a statement.

Located in the Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood, the pop-up will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and serve brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Netflix Bites’ website says to “check back soon” for a menu. Reservations are open on Resy.com. Nonrefundable deposits of $25 per person are required, which go toward diners’ final bills.

Diners intent on meeting their culinary heroes are out of luck.

“As yummy as that’d be, Netflix Bites is strictly an opportunity to taste these chefs’ unique dishes!” the restaurant’s website says. “Chefs will not be on site to meet and greet.”

