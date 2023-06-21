Emma Watson’s ‘levitating’ dress is confusing the internet

Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Did someone say Wingardium Leviosa? “Harry Potter” fans are asking whether Emma Watson’s new dress may be the result of some Hogwarts wizardry.

The star, who played Hermione Granger in the blockbuster movies, posted a picture of herself wearing the gravity-defying sky-blue gown on Instagram on Monday.

The asymmetrical mini-dress by Spanish label Loewe appears to be floating, without any visible means of support.

One fan, referring to the Hogwarts levitation spell, asked: “What in the wingardium leviosa is that dress?”

While another said: “Why are you wearing a broken Umbrella?”

Other observations included: “That dress is the result of when you try to fold a fitted sheet.”

Some suggested they had the answer to how the dress appeared to defy gravity.

Carolina__emme wrote: “People, come on! The dress is not ‘hanging from her ears’ or ‘Photoshopped’, the dress is designed to have ‘bones’, it’s just couture. Never seen the Met Gala and its over the top gowns?”

Watson, whose Instagram bio includes the description “Grand Duchess of Ginspiration,” is seen posing alongside her brother Alex, who is clutching a bottle of Renais gin, a brand launched by their family.

In an overt plug for the drink on Twitter last month, Watson wrote: “I am thrilled to introduce Renais Gin @RenaisSpirits – an ode to the sun-kissed vineyards of Chablis where my family has been making wine for 30 years. Renais is our love letter to Chablis; is carbon-neutral, lovingly made from upcycled grapes. Love, Emma”

