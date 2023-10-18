Eight French airports forced to evacuate for security reasons

Paris (CNN) — Eight airports in France were forced to evacuate on Wednesday for security reasons.

Beauvais airport near Paris said it was evacuated “following an anonymous threat received by several French hubs.” The airport later said it was in the process of reopening.

In eastern France, Strasbourg airport said it was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

CNN affiliate BFMTV reported, citing a police source, Nantes airport in western France had also been evacuated for the same reason.

The airports of Biarritz and Toulouse in the southwest, Lille in the north and Lyon-Bron in the southeast said operations were resuming following a police operation. All four were evacuated earlier on Wednesday because of a bomb scare.

Operations at Nice airport in southern France have already resumed after evacuating due to an unattended item earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the Palace of Versailles near Paris evacuated visitors for security reasons for the third time in less than a week, the popular tourist destination said on its website on Wednesday. The palace reopened to visitors later Wednesday.

The venue was forced to evacuate on Tuesday due to a suspicious item, and over the weekend due to a bomb threat. CNN has reached out to the police for comment.

On Saturday, Paris’ Louvre museum was closed for security reasons but reopened the following day.

France raised its security alert level to the highest possible following a knife attack at a school in the northern city of Arras last week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.