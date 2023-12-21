Eurostar services canceled due to ‘unexpected’ strike action

Paris (CNN) — Services of Eurostar, the high-speed train service linking London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, have been majorly disrupted Thursday, due to what the company called an “unexpected” strike action by the staff of Eurotunnel, the undersea rail link between the UK and France.

In an statement to CNN, Eurostar said on Thursday that it has had to cancel “all trains to and from London until further notice,” dealing a blow to travelers during the busy Christmas travel period.

Posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday morning ET, Eurostar said its services were “currently not able to proceed through the Channel Tunnel” and urged passengers to postpone their travel due to the “continuing uncertainty.”

Getlink, the French company operating Eurotunnel, said on Thursday that the strike “by representatives of Eurotunnel’s French site staff unions has resulted in the complete interruption of service and the closure of our terminals in France and the UK.”

According to Getlink, the strike came after trade unions rejected a year-end bonus of 1,000 euros ($1,099) announced by management, calling for it to be “tripled.”

Getlink added that it is in “constant” communication with the unions to find a solution.

French Transport Minister Clement Beaune called Thursday for an immediate solution to the strike affecting trains between the UK and France.

“The blocking of the tunnel under the Channel is unacceptable. A solution must be found immediately,” he posted on X.

“I am committed [to finding a solution],” he posted, “I call upon everyone to take responsibility to ensure the running of trains and departures for holidays in good conditions.”

