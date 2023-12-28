‘Blaze’ at Britain’s Blackpool Tower turns out to be orange netting blowing in wind

(CNN) — Firefighters were called to Blackpool Tower, a historic landmark on the northwest coast of England, only to discover that the reported “blaze” was in fact orange netting blowing in strong winds.

Video shared on social media appeared to show flames rippling from the top of the 129-year-old structure, prompting Lancashire Police to send six fire engines, a drone team and a rope rescue team in response.

Fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after 2 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET).

But, a short while later, Blackpool Police said the cause of the “fire” was not what it seemed.

“Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire. We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

Blackpool Police said the tower is closed for renovation and difficult to access.

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of Breach of the Peace and is being transported to custody,” it added.

The tower was evacuated, a member of staff told the PA news agency.

The structure was inspired by the Eiffel Tower and stands on the 7-mile Promenade along the Blackpool seafront.

At 158 meters high, Blackpool Tower was the tallest manmade structure in the British Empire when it opened during the Victorian era, and remains one of the seaside resort’s main attractions.

