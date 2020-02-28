Oregon ramps up coronavirus prep, faces challenges
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon ramped up efforts Friday to combat a possible outbreak of coronavirus, and state health officials said potential challenges include delays in getting results of testing for the virus, closing schools, businesses and events, and sustained shortages of medical supplies.
At a hearing in the state Capitol, top health officials heard concerns from lawmakers, and raised some themselves. So far, there have been no confirmed cases in Oregon, though officials are preparing for response to the new virus that causes the disease called COVID-19. Cases have emerged in California to the south and Washington state to the north.
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said all test samples from Oregon must be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
“That delay is not terribly significant because the number of tests being performed is pretty low,” Allen said. “If that starts to increase, that gives people a bigger problem.”
Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer, a Democrat from Portland and member of the committee, faulted Republicans, who this week began boycotting the Legislature over a climate change bill, for being absent. One of the bills that have stalled because of the walkout would have better protected immigrants awaiting resolution on their immigration status.
“I do really fear that people who are worried about that will not be coming and seek the help they need when they start feeling sick, and they won’t show up and get monitored, get tested. And this can be really dangerous,” she said.
Gov. Kate Brown convened a response team “to ensure we are taking every precaution necessary” and is tasked with coordinating state and local agencies and health authorities.
“The purpose of the Coronavirus Response Team is to ensure we are taking every precaution necessary,” Brown said.
As of this week, 76 people in Oregon were being monitored. Another 178 have completed monitoring without developing symptoms, according to the OHA website. Another two people had developed symptoms of the virus, were monitored, and turned out not to have it.
The CDC said two more Americans tested positive for the virus out of the group of quarantined passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, bringing the national total to 62.
The governor’s office said that as with earthquakes and other natural disasters, families should have enough food, water, prescription medications, pet food, sanitation supplies and anything else they would need to shelter in place for an extended period of time if it becomes necessary.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, runny nose, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild disease. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
It has infected 83,000 people globally and caused more than 2,800 deaths, most of them in China.
___
Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky
Comments
5 Comments
Kate Brown (as expected) has the state of Oregon vulnerable to a massive outbreak and has put the state in a woefully prepared situation-
“challenges include delays in getting results of testing for the virus, closing schools, businesses and events, and sustained shortages of medical supplies”
She needs to take the same action that President Trump did weeks ago when he heard about the virus- shut down access to our region. President Trump took the bold step of banning certain flights from specific countries- and now the folks at the CDC are praising that decision.
Currently in the US- it is the Democrat run state of California that poses the biggest risk to the whole of the west coast. Currently California has almost 9000 of their citizens being monitored for the virus with no idea about how many people may be infected in their sanctuary cities- most full of disease ridden homeless camps.
Kate Brown must shut down our borders immediately- send medical teams to these borders armed with thermometers and Clorox wipes ! Thank God we don’t have self serve gas stations- just imagine how quickly this virus could spread once exposed from a sneeze on the pump !
Kate needs to turn back any and all California shipments- radiate any money’s coming from California banks- shut down the ports delivering food and materials from both California and China until they are exposed to temperatures that kill the virus.
Kate Brown has yet to make these decisions to save our state from the “California Commie Cough”- Instead of demanding that our legislators show up for silly nonsense in Salem- she should be sending everyone home for three weeks until this crisis has been averted.
Right now the coronavirus is not a problem in Oregon- we have no cases- our problem is an ignorant governor putting all of us at risk over Political Correctness! These are dark days indeed as the possible second coming of the plague is at our southern doorstep !
Your infinitesimal “expertise” is only matched by your sensitivity.
You are free to expand on any point of contention- the floor is yours… just make sure it’s been decontaminated with a hefty dose of Acme Bleach in a Bottle beforehand !
With Kate at the helm- we’re all doomed !
Ah, the ol’ “Prove me wrong!” “The floor is yours.”
No thanks, I have far better uses of my time. (That likely equates to victory in your skewed view. So be it.)
You are free to expand on any point of contention- the floor is yours… just make sure it’s been decontaminated with a hefty dose of Acme Bleach in a Bottle beforehand !
With Kate at the helm- we’re all doomed !