Oregon ramps up coronavirus prep, faces challenges

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon ramped up efforts Friday to combat a possible outbreak of coronavirus, and state health officials said potential challenges include delays in getting results of testing for the virus, closing schools, businesses and events, and sustained shortages of medical supplies.

At a hearing in the state Capitol, top health officials heard concerns from lawmakers, and raised some themselves. So far, there have been no confirmed cases in Oregon, though officials are preparing for response to the new virus that causes the disease called COVID-19. Cases have emerged in California to the south and Washington state to the north.

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said all test samples from Oregon must be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

“That delay is not terribly significant because the number of tests being performed is pretty low,” Allen said. “If that starts to increase, that gives people a bigger problem.”

Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer, a Democrat from Portland and member of the committee, faulted Republicans, who this week began boycotting the Legislature over a climate change bill, for being absent. One of the bills that have stalled because of the walkout would have better protected immigrants awaiting resolution on their immigration status.

“I do really fear that people who are worried about that will not be coming and seek the help they need when they start feeling sick, and they won’t show up and get monitored, get tested. And this can be really dangerous,” she said.

Gov. Kate Brown convened a response team “to ensure we are taking every precaution necessary” and is tasked with coordinating state and local agencies and health authorities.

As of this week, 76 people in Oregon were being monitored. Another 178 have completed monitoring without developing symptoms, according to the OHA website. Another two people had developed symptoms of the virus, were monitored, and turned out not to have it.

The CDC said two more Americans tested positive for the virus out of the group of quarantined passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, bringing the national total to 62.

The governor’s office said that as with earthquakes and other natural disasters, families should have enough food, water, prescription medications, pet food, sanitation supplies and anything else they would need to shelter in place for an extended period of time if it becomes necessary.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, runny nose, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild disease. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

It has infected 83,000 people globally and caused more than 2,800 deaths, most of them in China.

