Oregon test negative for person under investigation for COVID-19

Health

Separate, unrelated to state's first presumptive case, reported Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — A second individual to have a test for COVID-19, with results that were still pending on Friday, has come back negative, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday evening.

The negative result is a separate and unrelated to the state’s first, presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, which OHA reported Friday based on a test performed by the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory.

The agency said it continues approving testing for persons under investigation, a number that’s likely to increase following the report of the state’s first presumptive case and new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that calls for testing of anyone experiencing severe respiratory symptoms.

There now are seven pending test results in Oregon for persons under investigation for COVID-19. Four tests have been completed — three were negative, and the fourth became Oregon’s first confirmed case. A total of 88 people are under monitoring in Oregon.

People under investigation are individuals experiencing symptoms and are known to have one of the three primary risk factors:

Travel from a country where COVID-19 is circulating.

Close contact with a confirmed case.

People with severe respiratory illness who are hospitalized and have no other known diagnosis.

Those under monitoring have had the same exposures but are not symptomatic, the agency said.

OHA officials continue to recommend people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.

For more information: