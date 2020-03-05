C.O. COVID-19 update: Public gatherings, 2-1-1 hotline, more

Health

Public Gatherings, 2-1-1 hotline, 2 Weeks Ready, and More

The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network’s Joint Information Center team continues to share daily community updates, based on current questions and trending national information.

Today’s trending community conversations include best practice for public gatherings, use of the 2-1-1 hotline for information, personal preparedness, and updates from St. Charles Health System and more.

Public Gatherings

Several local and state agencies, from Oregon Schools Athletic Association (OSAA) to Deschutes County Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are sharing tips to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 at public gatherings.

There is currently no guidance to cancel events, rather, experts recommend that attendees take extra precautions to promote safety and health of the community through:

Staying home if you have fever, chills, coughing and/or sneezing;

Spreading out a bit, if possible;

Avoiding shaking hands or other close physical contact;

Washing hands frequently;

And cover your nose and mouth with your arm when coughing or sneezing.

You can read more about OSAA guidelines at their website.



Those planning public events can find additional tips to promote health and safety at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Public Gatherings Poster

COEIN has developed a poster (attached and available at www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com) that event planners may use at public events to encourage positive behaviors.

Cold and Flu Season

Experts say that just because you’re sick doesn’t mean you have COVID-19:

It's cold and flu season, too.

If you have a fever and cough, get plenty of rest, drink fluids, take over-the-counter medications to reduce fever and ease your symptoms.

If you feel sick, call ahead to your health care provider to discuss whether or not you need to be seen. You may not need to come in, reducing the chance of infecting others.

to discuss whether or not you need to be seen. You may not need to come in, reducing the chance of infecting others. If you're having difficulty breathing that doesn't mean you have COVID-19 but you should dial 9-1-1.

If you feel ill, stay home until you are free of fever and any other symptoms for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines.

Call 2-1-1

Community members with questions about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) can dial 2-1-1 for general information about prevention, symptoms, and the situation in Oregon.

Masks

According to the Oregon Health Authority, there is little evidence that masks limit exposure or decrease risk of illness when used by the general public. In fact, experts warn that healthy people wearing masks often increase touching their face.

That said, people who are ill with fever and a cough are encouraged to wear a surgical mask and stay home to prevent the spread of infection to others.

Be Two Weeks Ready

As with earthquakes and other natural disasters, it’s important for all Oregonians to be prepared, according to Deschutes County Emergency Preparedness Coordinators. Have a two-week supply of food, water, prescription medications, pet food, sanitation supplies, and anything else you would need. Learn more about the 2 Week Ready effort.

ABOUT COEIN

COIEN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information.



Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information.

Daily situation updates are available via email at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others. COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact the COEIN JIC at 541.316.0087 or centraloregoninfo@gmail.com.