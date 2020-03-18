St. Charles limits outpatient visits, urges use of other pharmacies

Health

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — St. Charles Medical Group said Wednesday it is joining many partner health care clinics in the region in canceling or delaying preventive and routine outpatient visits for those patients that are stable. The goal is to encourage patients to stay home unless they are sick.

“This is a critical moment in the evolution of the growing COVID-19 outbreak, and we need to do our part to encourage social distancing. Keeping patients out of our facilities if they don’t truly need to be here is an important step,” said Dr. Doug Merrill, chief medical officer for St. Charles Bend and Redmond.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our partner medical providers in the region who are doing the same and joining us in this effort.”

Community Pharmacy asks for public’s help

Because of the hospital pharmacy’s limited capacity in its temporary, outdoor location at St. Charles Bend, it must focus first on filling prescriptions for caregivers and patients who are being discharged from hospitals.

Those who have the ability to move their prescription pick-up to a different outpatient pharmacy are encouraged to do so. The pharmacy looks forward to serving the entire community again in the future, the health system said.