OSU-Cascades says they have more on campus flexibility than most

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday evening, Oregon State University announced 90 percent of its courses on the Corvallis campus will be remote in the fall. Despite COVID-19 concerns, OSU-Cascades says they have the ability to be a little more flexible.



OSU-Cascades is home to just 1,300 students, but half of those may actually attend on campus classes. Their 300 room residence hall has received a full list of applicants, but they'll all be single dorms to ensure social distancing.



The school says they understand that outside of curriculum, college is also a learning experience. We spoke with OSU-Cascade's, Christine Coffin, to learn how campus groups are fostering engagement.



"People from different backgrounds learn from one another," said Coffin. "So our student life group is working really hard to develop a slate of activities that can be executed safely."



Coffin says these activities may include organizing Zoom calls, and physically-distanced activities such as hiking.



However, some faculty members feel that students will ultimately be losing something in the process.

Former Oregon House of Representatives member, Judy Steigler, who is now a political science instructor for OSU-Cascades and COCC in Prineville, shares this sentiment.

"Being able to talk 1 on 1 with a teacher, it's just not the same," said Steigler. "Yes, I worry a lot. I believe we'll adapt somehow, but I think that there's something that's going to be lost in the process."

Steigler says she respects the rules and regulations put in place by the university for safety, but hopes for a future when education can return to normal.

OSU-Cascades student, Alex Ackerman, also expressed missing out on the small, but strong community on campus.

"On campus, you get to know a large proportion of the people there, and you run into them nearly every day," said Ackerman. "It's strange not getting that interaction."

Ackerman says he already got a taste of learning remotely back in the spring, but starting a school year this way just doesn't feel the same for him.

"It's my senior year, so I only have 9 more months of this," said Ackerman. "But I do feel a little bad for incoming freshman who don't get the full experience."