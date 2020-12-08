Portland pediatrician’s license suspended over vaccines

Health

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the license of a Portland pediatrician, citing multiple cases in which he allegedly failed to adequately vaccinate patients.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the board found Dr. Paul Thomas had a history of misleading parents about vaccines.

In one case, the board says a child who wasn't vaccinated contracted tetanus and required hospitalization for nearly two months.

According to last week's order, the medical board can temporarily suspend a medical license without a hearing when it has evidence that a doctor’s continued practice constitutes an immediate danger to the public.

Thomas’ office, Integrative Pediatrics on Barnes Road, has not responded to a request for comment.