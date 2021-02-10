Different kind of vaccine deadline: School Exclusion Day coming up Feb. 17

Health

No COVID-19 vaccines for kids, but records for other shots must be up to date

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – School looks different for kids. While many children still rely on remote learning, state health officials want to make sure they are safe as schools reopen across the state. That includes making sure kids are up to date on childhood vaccines, like measles.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 is School Exclusion Day, and the Oregon Immunization Program reminds parents that children may not be able to attend school or child care on that day (or when their school reopens) if their records on file show missing immunizations.

Schools also have the option of blocking remote learning access for kids without current immunization records on Feb. 17.

Under state law, all children in public and private schools, pre-schools, Head Start and certified child care facilities must have up-to-date documentation on their required immunizations or have an exemption. The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently required for children; the current Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not allow for children under 16 (Pfizer) or under 18 (Moderna) to be vaccinated.

“Immunization is the best way to protect children against vaccine-preventable diseases such as whooping cough and measles,” said Stacy de Assis Matthews, school law coordinator in the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division.

“Just two years ago, we saw several measles cases in the Northwest. We don’t want another disease outbreak of on top of COVID-19. Immunizations are the most effective way to stop the spread of measles, to keep kids and school communities healthy and safe.”

If a child’s school and child care vaccination records are not up to date on Feb. 17, the child will be sent home.

In 2020, local health departments sent 21,598 letters to parents and guardians, informing them that their children needed immunizations to stay in school or child care. A total of 3,268 children were kept out of school or child care until the necessary immunization information was turned in to the schools or child care facilities.

This year, letters to parents were mailed on or before Feb. 3.

Parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their health care provider or local health department, or call 211Info — just dial 211 or go to 211info.org.

No one can be turned away from a local health department because of the inability to pay for required vaccines. Many pharmacists can immunize children age 7 and older; contact your neighborhood pharmacy for details.

Additional information on school immunizations can be found at the Immunization Program website.

Watch personal stories on why Oregonians are deciding to vaccinate by visiting OHA’s Facebook page and Twitter. OHA also invites people to join the conversation and share why they vaccinate by using the hashtag #ORVaccinates on social media.

Hear how Sarah’s powerful conversations changed her mom’s long-held views on vaccinations: https://youtu.be/dPB2sfySwJQ

Reverend Dr. Currie discusses whether there are legitimate reasons for religious exemptions: https://youtu.be/D6XnPm1N4iQ

As a parent herself, Dr. Choo talks about why she vaccinates her children: https://youtu.be/aDy7sseKs24