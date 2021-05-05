Canada authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15

Health

Children in Canada ages 12 to 15 can now get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Health Canada, the national department of health, announced Wednesday it has authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the age group.

Clinical trial results showed the vaccine had 100% efficacy and was well tolerated in youths ages 12 to 15.

“The most commonly reported side effects were temporary and mild, like a sore arm, chills or fever,” said Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser.

While Canada’s vaccine rollout is ramping up, supply remains low, and children in this age group probably won’t be vaccinated for at least several weeks.

Further guidance on when and how to begin distributing the vaccine to children will be determined by the Public Health Agency of Canada and individual provinces and territories.