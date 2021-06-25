As heat wave hits, OHA lifts COVID-19 capacity limits at pools, theaters and malls

Health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In response to forecasts of dangerous, historically hot temperatures, Oregon Health Authority announced late Friday it has suspended COVID-19-related capacity limits at swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls effective immediately, to help Oregonians stay cool this weekend.

The additional venues come after capacity limits were suspended earlier Friday at cooling centers and on public transit. Much of Oregon anticipates record-breaking heat over the next few days.

For tips on how to beat the heat and avoid heat-related illness, visit OHA’s Heat-Illness Prevention webpage.