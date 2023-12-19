Adair: Six infants have experienced fentanyl-affected births at St. Charles Bend in past three months

(Update: Adding video, comments from commissioners Adair & Chang)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the past 90 days, six infants have been born at St. Charles Bend with fentanyl in their system, according to a recent report by Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair.

"I did hear it from one of our circuit court judges, so I knew it had to be the truth. And I found it...it breaks your heart honestly" Adair told NewsChannel 21.

While the hospital did not confirm the number of infants affected, they did confirm that positive fentanyl births have occurred recently, with spokesperson Alandra Johnson stating, “I can confirm that unfortunately we have recently seen an increase in fentanyl-affected births (newborns positive for fentanyl)."

Commissioner Phil Chang added, "Babies born with fentanyl in their system like this is an entirely predictable part or component of just that overall increase in use and abuse of fentanyl in our community."

According to the American Medical Association, more than 5,000 kids and teens have died from fentanyl overdoses in the past 20 years.

Adair recalled a recent story about a couple losing their parental right to their three children.

The couple had used fentanyl in the same bed as one of their kids, "That puts pressure on our DHS (Department of Homeland Security) in the state, and the DHS is already, I'm sure, overwhelmed" Adair said.

The American College of Medical Genetics says babies born with fentanyl in their system usually have smaller and disfigured body features.

Their feet may point down and inward and their thumbs may not be fully formed.

"While Measure 110 has not helped us in dealing with the fentanyl crisis in Oregon, Measure 110 is not the reason we're having a fentanyl crisis in Oregon" Chang claimed Tuesday.

"These babies had no choice, and now they're going to carry that burden for the rest of their lives" Adair said.

According to Deschutes County, drug overdose death rates in the county nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.

Statewide, deaths from fentanyl also doubled in that same time period.

St. Charles confirmed they would send us more details about these births from a neonatologist at their earliest convenience, but they don't have any additional comment at this time.