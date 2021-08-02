About 99.999% of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a deadly Covid-19 breakthrough case, CDC data shows
By Deidre McPhillips and Christina Maxouris, CNN
More than 99.99% of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The data highlights what leading health experts across the country have highlighted for months: Covid-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19 and are the country’s best shot at slowing the pandemic down and avoiding further suffering.
The CDC reported 6,587 Covid-19 breakthrough cases as of July 26, including 6,239 hospitalizations and 1,263 deaths. At that time, more than 163 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Divide those severe breakthrough cases by the total fully vaccinated population for the result: less than 0.004% of fully vaccinated people had a breakthrough case that led to hospitalization and less than 0.001% of fully vaccinated people died from a breakthrough Covid-19 case.
Most of the breakthrough cases — about 74% — occurred among adults 65 or older.
Since May, the CDC has focused on investigating only hospitalized or fatal Covid-19 cases among people who have been fully vaccinated. The agency says the data relies on “passive and voluntary reporting” and is a “snapshot” to “help identify patterns and look for signals among vaccine breakthrough cases.”
“To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case demographics or vaccine characteristics among people with reported vaccine breakthrough infections,” according to the CDC.
The agency shared a study this week that showed the Delta variant produced similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they get infected. Experts continue to say that vaccination makes it less likely you’ll catch Covid-19 in the first place. But for those who do, the findings suggest they could have a similar tendency to spread it as unvaccinated people.
That study also convinced CDC leaders to update the agency’s mask guidance on Tuesday, recommending that fully vaccinated people also wear masks indoors when in areas with “substantial” and “high” Covid-19 transmission to prevent further spread of the Delta variant. Guidance for unvaccinated people remains to continue masking until they are fully vaccinated.
Beyond severe cases, an analysis of official state data from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed that breakthrough cases of any kind are also extremely rare.
About half of states report data on Covid-19 breakthrough cases, and in each of those states, less than 1% of fully vaccinated people had a breakthrough infection, ranging from 0.01% in Connecticut to 0.9% in Oklahoma.
The KFF analysis also found that more than 90% of cases — and more than 95% of hospitalizations and deaths — have been among unvaccinated people. In most states, more than 98% of cases were among the unvaccinated.
Pace of vaccinations is going up
But experts say those vaccinated, while they may be able to transmit the virus, remain very well protected against getting seriously ill. Amid the latest surge of Covid-19 cases nationwide fueled by the Delta variant, local leaders across the US are reporting that the majority of new infections and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people.
The Delta variant is now so contagious, one former health official recently warned that people who are not protected — either through vaccination or previous infection — will likely get it.
Amid concerns over the rising cases and the dangerous strain, the country has seen a steady rise in the pace of vaccinations in the past three weeks — and an even sharper increase in states that had been lagging the most, according to a CNN analysis of CDC data.
The seven-day average of new doses administered in the US is now 652,084, up 26% from three weeks ago.
The difference is even more striking in several southern states: Alabama’s seven-day average of new doses administered is more than double what it was three weeks ago. The state has the lowest rate of its total population fully vaccinated in the US, at roughly 34%.
Arkansas, with just 36% of its population fully vaccinated, has also seen its average daily rate of doses administered double in the last three weeks.
Louisiana, which had by far the most new Covid-19 cases per capita last week and has only fully vaccinated 37% of its population, saw daily vaccination rates rise 111% compared to three weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Missouri, which has been among the hardest-hit states in the latest Covid-19 surge, now has a daily average of new vaccinations 87% higher than three weeks ago.
Roughly 57.5% of the US population has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and about 49.5% is fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
CNN’s Matthew Hilk contributed to this report.
Comments
26 Comments
Less than that ever died from the covid so why would you get a shot?
The answers are everywhere, including this very story: “The Delta variant is now so contagious, one former health official recently warned that people who are not protected — either through vaccination or previous infection — will likely get it.”
I’m pretty sure I already had it, so these people can just stay off my back to get stuck with a biologic agent.
This might be interesting to you:
https://directorsblog.nih.gov/2021/06/22/how-immunity-generated-from-covid-19-vaccines-differs-from-an-infection/
Not really- the article is riddled with too many “mays-mights- perhaps” to be taken as serious science. This is all still speculative.
Self diagnosis? Or simply wishing it away? If you really want to know, you should get tested. Even if you had it, vaccination is the only true (if not perfect) protection.
I have a 99.99% chance of survival if I get it without purposely exposing myself to possible vascular side effects.
Here’s your major problem Barney… On vaccinated people- “the findings suggest they could have a similar tendency to spread it as unvaccinated people.” I call BS- I’d say that a vaccinated person believes they are unable to catch and transmit this virus- which makes them 100x’s more dangerous to be around- they believe they are invincible- we saw this for a month- as Kuya- neverdumper-Tio-DB etcetera- bragged about their vaccination status and ridiculed who they termed anti-vaxxers. More divisive BS that you should have reined in- you didn’t- so how many died ? We’ll never know !
What’s with trying to debate with Barney? He’s not a microbiologist. If you want to rant at someone who’s an expert on viruses, go elsewhere, Wishey.
Right!
I heard differently!
Holy smokes, that’s amazing! Link us so facts from a reputable source, or stfu.
Really? From “lots of people” saying it?
74% Of COVID-19 Cases From Massachusetts Outbreak Occurred In Fully Vaccinated People: CDC
Yes, but only 4 hospitalization resulted, thus proving the vaccine’s ability to minimize the severity of Covid. It’s also why everyone needs to mask up, not just the unvaccinated.
Actually according to the CDC of the FIVE that were admitted to the hospital four of them were fully vaccinated.
Prior to the vaccine, as we know, the vast majority of those infected with Covid were not hospitalized.
Also left out of that story were these “gatherings” were in gay, sorry, LGBTQ+ party bars stuffed with people sweating and dancing away….: “many had just come from Pride parties in New York City and packed into bars and dance clubs. One of the bars is like a ‘dang dungeon where sweat drips from the ceiling and mold reaches up the walls, ’It might have been designed for viral transmission,’ – Andrew Sullivan “Provincetown is not our Future”
You must be Very worried in light of that. Stay safe. Use protection.
What’s interesting is that the CDC, according the the New York Times, actually a stopped counting vaccinated people who contracted Covid if those cases were “mild”. According to the New York Times by the end of April there were 10,000 people that were vaccinated who had Covid.
To quote the New York Times, “They stopped counting because the number of vaccine failures would have continued to rise proving that the vaccine isn’t working.”
Curious is the CDC also not counting Covid cases of the unvaccinated if they are also deemed to be “mild”?
You can’t have any cases if you don’t count them. Just like how democrats redefine crime to lower crime stats.
So why are the vaccinated still masking? We live in a free country thanks to the struggles of our previous generations and if someone decides to chose to remain unvaccinated or not mask then so be it. It isn’t my responsibility to protect them when they have chosen not to protect themselves any more than it’s my responsibility to go snatch dessert away from an obese person at a restaurant. And obesity has a much higher death rate in our country than covid ever will
Deaths are WAY down. Cases are up. Vaccines work. Stop acting as if there is a 100% fatality rate and stop giving in to the fear the media and the idiots, yes idiots, at the CDC and especially the idiots in the media are preaching. The CDC contradicts itself every five minutes and is no more then a political tool for the party in charge. You really think anyone is telling the truth whene there are massive amounts of money flowing between the CDC and the Pharma companies. The PCR test that was recalled is run by a man educated in WUHAN with a PHD in marketing. You really think he has ‘our’ best interests in mind and not his company’s? What I find amazing is how eager the progressive democrats are to give up everything and demonstrate absolute unquestioning obedience to the government simply because Biden is in charge now. Astounding.
The CDC is not a reliable source of info anymore.
…except for those who value the facts and respect the experts.
Talk about smoke and mirrors and idiots that can’t read . . .
¶1 “have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death”
¶3 “6,587 Covid-19 breakthrough cases as of July 26, including 6,239 hospitalizations and 1,263 deaths”!
So which is it?
If the infection numbers in this article are true,
why is everyone ganging up on non Vader’s?
The article is either untrue, or there’s an evil arm twisting attack, against Republicans and Conservatives.. and not just in America!