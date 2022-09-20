COCC art exhibition celebrates salvaged objects

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An exhibition by mixed-media artist Lloyd McMullen, titled “Brave New World,” is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from Oct. 4 to Nov. 29, with a reception from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The Barber Library is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The Bend-based artist integrates found objects into two- and three-dimensional “constructions” that serve as metaphor for persistence. This exhibition includes a hummingbird made from a rusty can and cast-off wood, a cockroach made with plastic detritus, and a fish fashioned from discarded netting.

“Every day dawns with more change,” the artist said. “My work questions how we survive and adapt. These times demand tenacity and spirit.”

McMullen is a local arts activist who has worked with Atelier 6000 and the Central Oregon Arts Association and was a founding member of Artists Local 101, a local art group that founded “Trashformations,” a community art event that challenged participants to make original work from scrapyard materials.

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.