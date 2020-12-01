Bend’s Santa Express won’t roll through neighborhoods, but donations still sought

Holidays

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Even with the recovery of the economy, there is still a need for support of local food banks and charities, and The Salvation Army is no different.

In 2019, The Salvation Army and Santa Express collected nearly 3,000 pounds of food, plus much-needed clothing and toys to help those in need here in Bend.

Anything and everything helps, even if it’s one can of food or a small toy that donation will go a long ways to providing a good dinner and a nice gift on Christmas and a smile on a child’s face Christmas morning.

The Salvation Army would like to express the need for gifts to be given to teenage age kids as well.

Please join the Bend Fire Department in supporting our community! 2020 has brought more community need this year and we’re asking for your help and support.

Along with so many things this year, Santa Express 2020 will be slightly different. We’ve canceled the neighborhood drive through’s, due to COVID but we’re still having the drop off locations and some local pickups. Drop off non-perishable foods, new toys or clothing at any of these locations. Boxes will be in place until Friday Dec. 18:

Bend Fire & Rescue Fire Stations – blue recycling bins will be at each system for touchless drop-off service West Fire Station – 1212 SW Simpson Ave East Fire Station – 62420 Hamby Rd North Fire Station – 63377 Jamison St South Fire Station – 61080 Country Club Dr Tumalo Fire Station – 64725 Cook Ave Pilot Butte Fire Station – 425 NE 15th St

The Salvation Army – 515 NE Dekalb Ave.

Starbucks locations throughout Central Oregon – Bend: Century Drive, Cascade Village Mall, Colorado Avenue, Reed Lane, Downtown and 27th Street Redmond: SW Rimrock Way, SW Canal Boulevard Prineville: NE 3rd Street

Roundabout Books – 900 NW Mt Washington Drive #110

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate – 2762 NW Crossing Drive

The Collective NWX Coworking – 2900 NW Clearwater Drive #200

If you can’t make it any of these locations and would like someone to come by and pick up your donation in the Bend area, please call our office at 541-322-6386 to arrange a curbside pickup.

Thanks ahead of time from Bend Firefighters Association, Bend Fire & Rescue, Cascade Disposal and The Salvation Army for helping families in need this holiday season. If you need help for this holiday season with food or presents, please call The Salvation Army at 541-389-8888.