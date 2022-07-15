Huckleberry is a well kept, and well trained, sweet little bun-bun who is good with people and other animals, and is waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.