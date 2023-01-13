He's part border collie, and oozing with cute! Waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

Lee Anderson is an anchor and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Lee here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.