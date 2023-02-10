Furry Friends: Bertha is a very playful and fun girl
Bertha is a 5- or 6-year-old, 100-pound Lab mix -- a very playful dog who's fun to be around. This active girl is waiting to meet you at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
