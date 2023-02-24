Pet Pals: Chuck will steal your heart
Lynne brought in Chuck for our weekly segment, and the NewsChannel 21 crew went nuts! You will too! He's a new arrival at the Humane Society of Central Oregon and should be ready for adoption soon.
