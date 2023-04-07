Furry Friends: Kyra is a big, playful poodle who’s full of energy
Playful Kyra and her brother Spanky were found at the Redmond Airport last month and brought to BrightSide Animal Center. If they can stay together in a new home, that'd be super!
