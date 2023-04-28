Pet Pals: Freddie is a sweet little dog
He's a 13-year-old dachshund, and looking for a soft landing, waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
He's a 13-year-old dachshund, and looking for a soft landing, waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.