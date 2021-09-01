Emergency animal hospital in Bend will soon return to 24/7 hours on weekends

Pets

(Update: Adding video, comments from hospital owners)

New ownership, more staff allows for pre-pandemic operating hours

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Owners of an emergency vet clinic in Bend say people can soon rest easy, knowing there's a place to bring their pets at any time of day -- or night.

However, hospitals for humans aren't the only health care facilities that have struggled throughout the pandemic. Veterinary clinics have seen similar problems. Staffing shortages left the emergency vet clinic having to operate on reduced hours.

Bend Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center operated 24/7 for the past three years -- until May, when it had to close for the overnight hours.

Now, the facility has welcomed new ownership and is able to reopen overnight.

Owners Adam Stone and Naomi Kitagaki told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday that since Bend has a large animal-loving community, emergencies happen. But 70 percent of those emergencies happen after hours.



Starting Monday, Sept. 13, if your pet has an emergency after hours, it can be seen at the clinic at South Third Street and Division. The change is possible because the animal hospital has found people to work.



Adam Stone says he's excited the clinic's doors will be open for longer, again, though 24/7 operation will only be on weekends, for now.

"Our goal is to become a 24-hour facility again. So for those animals that are in need of critical care and longer-term hospitalization more than a few hours -- they'll have a place to go and a place to stay rather than being transferred."

The center will be open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. and Friday through Sunday 24/7.

Kitheaki says their patients -- or rather, their patients' owners -- are happy to hear about the change.



"A lot of the clients I've been seeing, I've been telling them we're extending our hours," she said. "They're just thankful and grateful, and it's been missing in the last several months -- the care in the middle of the night."

At the clinic, 50-60 employees is considered a full staff. As of now, the emergency center has 39.

Without 24/7 access to the animal hospital, owners would have to bring their pets to Portland or Eugene for emergency care, unless your vet provides that service. But soon, they can be seen right here in town.