Humane Society of Central Oregon offers some ‘Happy Howl-oween’ safety tips

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Humans love to celebrate Halloween with costumes, candy and parties. These may be fun for us, but can be confusing, harmful and stressful for our companion animals. Our pets do not understand why family members transformed into a zombie, and why scary people keep ringing the doorbell and yelling “trick-or-treat!”

The Humane Society of Central Oregon would like to provide these Howl-o-ween pet safety tips:

Don’t leave your pets unattended outside on Halloween. Pets can be frightened by all the activity and costumes. Pets left alone can be teased and possibly escape from gates being left open.

During Trick-or-Treat hours, keep your pet safe in a room with a radio or television on. If the doorbell upsets your pet, post a note for trick-or-treaters to knock on the door.

Be careful of pets around a lit pumpkin. Pets may knock candles over and cause a fire. Curious kittens especially run the risk of getting burned. Use battery powered pumpkin lights.

If you are dressing your pet in a costume, consider these things:

§ Make sure your pet likes to wear costumes. Try it on before the big night.

§ The costume should be pet friendly: comfortable to wear with good movement and vision.

§ Your pet should have current ID on at all times.

§ If you are out in the dark, make sure your pet is visible with reflective tape or lights.

§ For pets that do not like costumes but you want them to join in the festivities, dress your pet in a decorative Halloween collar, scarf or leash.

Candy, especially chocolate can be dangerous to pets.

§ Keep candy out of paws reach.

§ Large quantities of candy and their wrappers can cause digestive upset.

§ The theobromine in chocolate is toxic to pets in large quantities (proportional to their size).

Halloween parties can be stressful and frightening for pets. Keep pets safe in a quiet room during a party. The costumes and crowds can be overwhelming.

While this can be a fun time for people and pets alike, remember that your pets are depending on you to keep them safe from the goblins and dangers that this holiday brings. If your companion gets scared and runs away from home, remember to call and visit your local Humane Society immediately.

For more information, visit the Humane Society of Central Oregon at hsco.org or call 541.382.3537. The shelter is located at 61170 SE 27th Street in Bend, and is open Monday –Friday 10:00am – 5:30pm and Saturday 10:00am – 5:00pm.