American Red Cross offers free pet first aid app, provides preparation guidelines on packing emergency supplies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When there's a crisis, it's important to include your furry friends in your plans. The American Red Cross reminds everyone to include your pets' supplies in case of an emergency. They have an app you can download to help you prepare.

June is National Pet Preparedness Month and an American Red Cross is reminding people to include your pets in your family's emergency plan.

"I have a dog, right? But you know, if you have larger animals or larger dogs, it's probably going to take a lot more planning," Madras resident Josiah Baleilevuka said Friday.

Morgan Schmidt, executive director of the the American Red Cross Cascades Region's Central and Eastern Oregon Chapter, explained why a kit for your pets is needed.

"As we look to the wildfire season, especially this summer, we know that it's already in full swing." Schmidt said. "Unfortunately, we had a few fires this week up in northern Oregon. When you're thinking about that, please make sure you have an emergency preparedness kit for your family -- and don't forget your pets."

The free Pet First Aid app offers owners resources and information about where to find pet-friendly hotels, how to handle emergency situations like treating wounds and what emergency supplies to have packed and ready to go.

"It doesn't have to be anything fancy," Schmidt said. "The way that I thought about it was, you know, what does Buddy need in the course of a day? And then kind of multiply that by a sense that it might be multiple days, or even a week or two."

Your kit should include sturdy leashes, food and drinking water, bowls, and a manual can opener if your pets eat canned food. You should also pack medications and prescriptions and your pet's health history in a waterproof bag. along with a recent photo of you and your pet -- that will help if the animal gets lost.

Baleilevuka said, "Definitely important to have a plan, you know -- not only for yourself what you're doing, but also like where you're going to be taking your dog and how you're going to manage that."

You can download the Pet First app by texting 'GETPET', going to the Red Cross website, or you can find it on the app store by searching American Red Cross. Find more information here.